Trump considers pardons for men convicted in plot to kidnap, kill Whitmer

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is considering pardons for the men convicted of plotting to kidnap and kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I will take a look at it. It’s been brought to my attention,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He added, “It looked to me like somewhat of a railroad job.”

Fourteen men were charged in connection with the 2020 plot targeting Whitmer, a Democrat. Nine were convicted. Barry Croft, identified as the ringleader, received the longest sentence — more than 19 years. Adam Fox, described as the co-leader, was sentenced to 16 years.

The Justice Department under the Biden administration had sought life sentences for both men.

A potential pardon could further strain relations between President Trump and Whitmer. Despite their political differences, Whitmer has appeared at two events with President Trump and has said she is willing to work with him when it benefits her state.

