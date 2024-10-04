1
National Politics
Harris campaigns with former congresswoman Liz Cheney
Scripps News Staff
Teacher who survived Sandy Hook speaks on what real gun reform looks like
Alexandra Miller
Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years
AP via Scripps News
Biden surveys storm-ravaged Florida, Georgia, as death toll from Helene tops 200
Scripps News Staff
Melania Trump reportedly expresses support for abortion rights in new book
Justin Boggs
Harris, Trump build up ground game as Election Day nears
Stephanie Liebergen
Vice presidential candidates resume campaign touring after their debate
Scripps News Staff
Port strike has stalled billions of dollars of US economic activity
Jamal Andress
DOJ: Trump engaged in 'private criminal effort' to overturn 2020 election
Scripps News Staff
Kitchen Cops