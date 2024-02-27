Nueces County early voting locations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Early voting in Nueces County is from February 20 through March 1, 2024. Election Day is March 5, 2024.
Here is a list of the Nueces County 2024 Democratic and Republican Joint Primary Election Early Voting Locations:
- Nueces County Courthouse - 901 Leopard St.
- Adkins Middle School-2402 Ennis Joslin Rd. (Room A123)
- Bishop Multi-Purpose Building -115 S. Ash Ave -BISHOP
- Calallen ISD Admin Building - 4205 Wildcat Dr.
- Carroll High School-Old Campus -5301 Weber Rd. (Front Lobby Entrance Area)
- Carroll High School - New Campus - 3202 Saratoga Blvd.
- Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center-5151 McArdle Rd.
- Del Mar College (Heldenfels Admin Building)-101 Baldwin Blvd. (Foyer)
- Ellis Memorial Library - 700 W Ave A, Port Aransas, Texas
- Ethel Eyerly Senior Center-654 Graham Rd.
- Grant Middle School-4350 Aaron Dr. (New Gymnasium)
- Greenwood Senior Center-4040 Greenwood Dr.
- Hilltop Community Center--11425 Leopard St. (SW #1)
- Island Presbyterian Church-14030 Fortuna Bay Dr.
- Johnny Calderon Building--710 E. Main St. -ROBSTOWN King High School--5225 Gollihar Rd.
- Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi -6300 Ocean Dr. (Natural Resource Center, Conference room 1003)
- Veterans Memorial High School--3750 Cimarron (Auditorium Entrance)
** All locations are open Feb. 20th -24th: 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 25th: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Feb. 26th- March 1st: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.