Nueces County early voting locations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Early voting in Nueces County is from February 20 through March 1, 2024. Election Day is March 5, 2024.

Here is a list of the Nueces County 2024 Democratic and Republican Joint Primary Election Early Voting Locations:



Nueces County Courthouse - 901 Leopard St.

Adkins Middle School-2402 Ennis Joslin Rd. (Room A123)

Bishop Multi-Purpose Building -115 S. Ash Ave -BISHOP

Calallen ISD Admin Building - 4205 Wildcat Dr.

Carroll High School-Old Campus -5301 Weber Rd. (Front Lobby Entrance Area)

Carroll High School - New Campus - 3202 Saratoga Blvd.

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center-5151 McArdle Rd.

Del Mar College (Heldenfels Admin Building)-101 Baldwin Blvd. (Foyer)

Ellis Memorial Library - 700 W Ave A, Port Aransas, Texas

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center-654 Graham Rd.

Grant Middle School-4350 Aaron Dr. (New Gymnasium)

Greenwood Senior Center-4040 Greenwood Dr.

Hilltop Community Center--11425 Leopard St. (SW #1)

Island Presbyterian Church-14030 Fortuna Bay Dr.

Johnny Calderon Building--710 E. Main St. -ROBSTOWN King High School--5225 Gollihar Rd.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi -6300 Ocean Dr. (Natural Resource Center, Conference room 1003)

Veterans Memorial High School--3750 Cimarron (Auditorium Entrance)

** All locations are open Feb. 20th -24th: 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Feb. 25th: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Feb. 26th- March 1st: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.



NUECES COUNTY ELECTIONS DEPARTMENT