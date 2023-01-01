1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
Protecting Your Money
Troubleshooters
Kitchen Cops
State News
National News
World News
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Hurricane HQ
Interactive Radar
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Alerts
Weather Maps
Coronavirus
Vaccine information
School pandemic statistics
Traffic
Pump Busters
Community
Coastal Living
Contests
Kitchen Cops
Community Calendar
Pump Busters
Half Off Deals
Entertainment
On KZTV
On KDF
Coastal Living
Trusted Advisors
Watch
Video
Photo Galleries
About Us
News Team
KZTV Apps
On KZTV
On KDF
The CW South Texas
KAJA Telemundo
Jobs at KZTV
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Local News
Weather
Troubleshooters
Kitchen Cops
Coastal Bend History
Beach Conditions
Traffic
Contests
If You Give A Child A Book
Quick links...
Local News
Weather
Troubleshooters
Kitchen Cops
Coastal Bend History
Beach Conditions
Traffic
Contests
If You Give A Child A Book
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
America Votes
Kitchen Cops