Troubleshooters: Taft couple's manufactured home part two.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Doug and Stephanie Holder's 2400 square foot manufactured home sits on three acres in Taft.

They paid more than $220,000.00 for it, so you can understand why they want it fixed to their satisfaction, or they want out of the contract they signed for it.

"This is why you never pay a contractor before the job's done. And we have so many jobs that are still undone," Stephanie told the Troubleshooters.

Two weeks after we reported that the Holder's would have to contact the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to get their complaints addressed, TDHCA Inspector Homer Zamora, and representatives from the manufacturer, Palm Harbor, and the company that set up the trailer on the Holder's property, showed up for an inspection.

The inspection found a total of 14 necessary repairs, including:

Washer drainage system not connected to the main drain. Front door allows elements into the home. Missing outdoor door trim. Several nails popped out of outside panels. Several nails pushed in too far creating a hole left by nail head.

These are among the same issues the Holder's pointed out to us when we met them in April, when Stephanie was near tears when she told us "we're basically begging for help. None of this is our fault. We had nothing to do with the set-up. We paid people to do it. They were supposed to be qualified to do it."

The TDHCA Inspection Report gives the parties involved 30 days to make the necessary repairs.

That would be sometime next week.

In the meantime, the Holder's have filed a police report with CCPD alleging their signatures on the contract were forged.

"We did not sign off on those. Those are not our signatures. They wanted to get their money. They got their money, and we're left with a mess," Stephanie said.

CCPD confirms to the Troubleshooters they've begun an active investigation.