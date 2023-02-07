CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Exactly one week ago, Patricia Zapata shared her story with us.

She had hired William Bell's house moving company to move a house in June 2022, to move a house from Freer to Robstown.

Her family had bought the house based on pictures they'd seen of it online.

They paid a $5,000 down payment, but according to Zapata, despite repeated calls to Bell, the new house still hadn't been moved to it's new place.

So Zapata says, that's why she called the Troubleshooters for help.

Bell has been the subject of previous Troubleshooters stories, so I called him.

He assured Troubleshooters the move would take place no later than Friday, February 10th.

But on Friday, February 3rd, Zapata and Bell called to say Bell had given her a full $5,000 refund.

Zapata says they'll use the money to remodel the old house they intended to get rid of.

That makes this another Troubleshooters: Case Closed.