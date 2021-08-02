Case Closed! Troubleshooters help man get memorial bench after 7 month wait

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ​We have a Troubleshooters case Ccosed on a story we first reported two months ago.

A Rockport monument business finally delivered a man's memorial bench after a seven month long wait.

It's a morning rose-colored memorial bench honoring Nahid Figueroa. She was married to Robert Figueroa for 23 years before losing her battle with cancer. She passed away in September 2020.

Robert Figueroa had paid Harrison Monument Works of Rockport for the bench, in full, last December, and had understandably grown impatient waiting for it, so he contacted the Troubleshooters for help.

We made repeated attempts to contact Harrison before he told us the stone for the bench was coming from India, but that the pandemic created massive shipping backlogs. His best estimate for the bench's arrival stateside was July.

The Troubleshooters contacted memorial bench manufacturers in Texas about Harrison's claim, and they told us they were experiencing the same issue.

Last week, Figueroa contacted us with the good news. His bench was in, and in place at his late wife's gravesite.

Harrison had delivered it last week.

We thank him for getting this done as promised, and for making this another Troubleshooters case closed!