Man asks Troubleshooters for help with gravesite bench

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — How long is long enough to wait for a product you paid, for in full, six months ago?

Robert and Nahid Figueroa were married 23 years before she died in September 2020 after losing her battle with cancer.

He visits her gravesite at the Prairie View Cemetery in Aransas Pass at least twice a week.

This receipt dated Dec. 21, 2020, shows the morning rose-colored bench he ordered from Harrison Monument Works in Rockport is paid in full.

But how long is long enough time?

He recalled one of many conversations he says he's had where Harrison told him.

"It's coming from India," he learned. "Because of the pandemic, I can't get the stone in."

Figueroa says he long ago ran out of patience with what he perceives as excuses from Harrison.

He wants his money back so he can get the bench elsewhere.

"I was getting upset with him," Figueroa told the Troubleshooters. "And he said, 'why are you getting upset? What do you want me to do?' I said 'Well, I want you to give me my money back so I can get the bench somewhere else.' And he said, 'That's not happening. I'm not giving you a refund.'"

The Troubleshooters spoke with Dennis Harrison, who acknowledged Figueroa's complaint, but adds the pandemic has impacted his business.

He insists the stone comes from India or China, and that the pandemic has caused lengthy delays in getting it shipped to the U.S.

Harrison also gave us names of manufacturers in Texas he does business with on a regular basis.

They both corroborated his claim.

Normal delivery time is two months, but these aren't normal times.

One of them, who asked that their company not be mentioned in this story, told us they've ordered 20 benches, one of them for Figueroa, and they are on their way from China, with an estimated arrival date of July.

We will let you know as soon as Figueroa gets his bench.

