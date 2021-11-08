CASE CLOSED: Overwhelming community response to help elderly disabled Sinton Woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have another Troubleshooters Case Closed to share with you.

The stairs leading to Orlanda Hinojosa's house in Sinton weren't safe for her or anybody else for that matter.The handrail was loose and unstable.

And when you got inside, you had to be careful not to trip over the part in the floor that was buckling. Hinojosa said she'd already fallen because of it. Also, she said her ceiling leaked.

San Patricio County Commissioner Sonia Lopez told the Troubleshooters that because of COVID-19 and the big February freeze, there just weren't any programs available to help Hinojosa. So she reached out to us for help.

Since our story aired, Lopez says the response has been overwhelming.

On Saturday, November 6, the staircase and handrails were completely rebuilt. The floor inside that was buckling was also repaired.

In fact, Acorn Stairlift of San Antonio, will build an electric stairlift for Hinojosa this week. Coastal Roofing and Construction will repair the leak in the roof this week as well.

"How does this feel that all these people, out of the goodness of their hearts, volunteered to come help you out?" the Troubleshooters asked Hinojosa. "I give them all blessings sir for doing that. I wanna give them thanks for everybody. Everybody who had been praying for me," Hinojosa replied.

So many people to thank for making this happen:

Steel Dynamics

Wes Hoskins with First Community Bank

Parker Lumber of Sinton

Roland Rodriguez, the contractor

Philip Benish with Coastal Roofing and Construction

Joey Aceves with BTF Waste

Sandra Alvarez with Voestalpine

And of course, thanks to San Pat Precinct 1 Commissioner Sonia Lopez and her assistant Linda Guitan for reaching out to us about this story.

