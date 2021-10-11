Elderly disabled Sinton woman needs help getting staircase rebuilt

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a woman living in Sinton who needs help. She's elderly and disabled, and several times a week, she has to climb a long, old, rickety staircase just to get to her front door.

A San Patricio County commissioner says there just aren't any programs available right now to help her.

However, one local contractor has volunteered to do the work that needs to be done. However, he's asking somebody to donate the materials needed to do the job.

Orlanda Hinojosa told Action Ten News she's lived in her house 18 years.

We visited last Friday, after she'd returned from a dialysis treatment.

Her home sits on stilts, and is actually on what looks like the second floor. Once inside her home, Hinojosa says she has to be extra careful because of what she believes is a support beam starting to push up through her living room floor.

"Right here where it’s starting to warp up. You can see the beam in the middle. Tap your foot on the beam. It’s like right here."

And now she says her kitchen ceiling is leaking.

San Patricio County Precinct One Commissioner Sonia Lopez talked with Action Ten News about Hinojosa's situation. She said she's known about it for about a year, since she started her campaign for office.

Lopez adds that because of COVID-19 and the February Freeze, there just isn't any help available for Hinojosa through the county.

Hinojosa says she has received a little more than $1,000 in assistance from FEMA, but what contractor do you know, willing to do what needs to be done here for a thousand dollars ?

Yet, Hinojosa says she has faith in God that something good will happen.

"I trust in the Lord that my God is gonna provide," she said.

Roland Rodriguez, a contractor from Taft, told us he's willing to do the work, as long as somebody donates all the material needed for the job. Once that happens, he estimates it would take a day or so to get it done.

Wanna help ?

You can call San Patricio County Commissioner Sonia Lopez at 361-364-6170.

