Silo collapse in Bee County under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Action 10 News reported,one person died and two others remain in the hospital following Tuesday’s silo collapse in Tynan.

Bee County Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Garza said that rescue and recovery efforts took a while.

"It’s not very often that we have agriculture accidents like that, but we do have personal trained in agricultural rescue,” Garza said. "We utilized some heavy equipment as well as shovels and hand work to get the corn off."

Garza said after hours of searching, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Search and Rescue dog was able to find the victim.

He wasidentified as 37-year-old Jason Alberto Alvarez. His family told Action 10 News that he had just celebrated his birthday a few days ago.

"We had 33 troopers that arrived on scene. We had 10 or so departments that responded. People came from as far as Jim Wells County,” Garza said.

The Bee County Co-Op is responsible for the clean-up. Garza expects the silo will not be used going forward.