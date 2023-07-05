Grain elevator collapse in Tynan leaves one dead, two hospitalized

UPDATE: Tuesday - 9:15 p.m. Beeville Sheriff's Department has confirmed that one person has died as a result of the collapse of the grain elevator.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a grain elevator collapse in Tynan in Bee County Tuesday evening.

Bee County Sheriff's office reports that two grain elevators have collapsed and that several people were trapped inside.

As of 6:40 p.m., two individuals have been rescued from the collapse and sent to area hospitals.

Personnel on the scene are still searching for another, believed to still be trapped under the debris.

The collapse happened on Highway 359 between Mathis and Skidmore.

KRIS 6 News has learned that crews from multiple counties have responded to the scene as well as Halo-Flight.

