CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What have you noticed about your household bills lately? Your auto insurance, your mortgage, your internet bills? Likely they’ve gone up in the last year.

“It’s a little stressful, Just means we have to work a little harder,” said Corpus Christi resident Ramiro Villegas.

According to the bill pay site, Doxo, Corpus Christi residents are paying 5.7 percent more on their household bills in the last year.

“My light bill. That’s really high man. I don’t know what’s going on with that. I’m about to sleep with the lights off now," Darius Saulsberry said jokingly.

“Same light bill, I got the bill yesterday, $614. So, it’ll be a good summer, it’ll be a good summer,” Dexter Jackson said.

Jackson and Saulsberry are also Corpus Christi residents. Among their electric bill, they've seen rent increase too.

Doxo analyzed these 10 bills of their more than 6 million users. They found the averages for the top ten household bills, which were mortgage or rent, auto loans, auto insurance, utilities, health insurance, cable and internet, cell phone, alarm and security, and life insurance.

“I don’t understand, but I have to get the bills paid,” said Jackson.

Doxo said the rise in bills is likely due to inflation. If you haven’t noticed those household bills increasing, you’ve probably seen it in your more frequent purchases.

“What I've noticed here lately is our grocery bill," Villegas said. "Obviously, our gas has gone up. I work out of town, so. What used to be a $50, $60, now it’s like $80 to $100 for my travel to go out of town and come back.”

The national average for those 10 bills is $2,003. Although a Corpus Christi resident’s average is $200 dollars less, it doesn’t mean people aren’t still feeling the burn.

“I just picked up a second job for the summer," Jackson said. "I go to Del Mar (College) in the fall, but it’s life. I’m a bit older, I'm 20. Just grinding trying to make it happen.”

To see Doxo Insight's breakdown city by city, click here.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the Action 10 News App.