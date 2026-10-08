Zeke’s Exterior Services Brings Landscaping and Permanent LED Lighting Options to Coastal South Texas

Zeke Rodriguez, owner of Zeke’s Exterior Services, joined Coastal Living to talk about the company’s landscaping services and permanent LED lighting options.

Whether you’re looking to improve your landscaping or add lighting that can be enjoyed year-round, Zeke’s Exterior Services offers several options designed to enhance the look of your home.

Zeke discusses different permanent LED lighting systems, including C9 bulbs, Govee lighting and track-style systems, along with what homeowners can expect from the installation process.

For more information, visit zekesexteriorservicescctx.com or call (361) 692-4190.

