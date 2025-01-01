Advertising

Coastal Living is a show centered around the local community, focusing on what matters most to them—highlighting topics that spark interest and resonate with the local community’s lifestyle.

Airing daily, Monday through Friday, Coastal Living covers a broad range—from home and health to lifestyle trends and local events!

Hosted by Corpus Christi’s own Clarissa Serna, Coastal Living brings energy, engaging discussions, and hands-on demonstrations. The Coastal Living Crew explores the Coastal Bend with on-location segments that showcase the unique spirit of our community.

Take advantage and connect with your community in meaningful ways!