Advertising

Coastal Living is a show centered around the local community, focusing on what matters most to them—highlighting topics that spark interest and resonate with the local community’s lifestyle.
Airing daily, Monday through Friday, Coastal Living covers a broad range—from home and health to lifestyle trends and local events!
Hosted by Corpus Christi’s own Clarissa Serna, Coastal Living brings energy, engaging discussions, and hands-on demonstrations. The Coastal Living Crew explores the Coastal Bend with on-location segments that showcase the unique spirit of our community.
Take advantage and connect with your community in meaningful ways!
On Location Segment
Pre-taped interview at your business location that will be approximately 3 minutes in length with an on-screen graphic featuring your business, a special offer, website, and phone number. This segment will show off how great your business is!
In Studio Segment
Pre-taped interview in our studio with one of our hosts. The segment will be approximately 3 minutes in length with an on-screen graphic featuring your business, a special offer, a website, and a phone number.
Virtual zoom segment
Pre-taped interview on Zoom with one of our hosts. The segment will be approximately 3 minutes in length with an on-screen graphic featuring your business, a special offer, a website, and a phone number.