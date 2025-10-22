Laughter and wonder filled the air as STVT hosted a Wicked Fun celebration of magic, entertainment, and community spirit! Sponsored by South Texas Vocational Technical Institute.
Wicked Fun, Laughter & Magic Lights Up South Texas Vocational Technical Institute
Students and guests experienced a thrilling afternoon filled with comedy, illusions, and community spirit at STVT’s Wicked Fun event!
