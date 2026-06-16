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What's New in San Antonio This Summer? Discover Attractions, Events, Dining, and Family Fun

From new attractions and seasonal events to River Walk experiences, cultural destinations, and unique dining options, San Antonio offers something for every summer traveler.
Planning a summer getaway? Discover what’s new in San Antonio, from exciting attractions and family-friendly activities to cultural experiences, dining, and events that make the Alamo City a must-visit destination this season.
What's New in San Antonio This Summer!
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Explore the latest attractions, events, dining experiences, and family-friendly activities happening in San Antonio this summer. Find out why the Alamo City remains one of Texas' top destinations for a memorable seasonal getaway.