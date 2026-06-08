Volunteer Today With CASA of the Coastal Bend and Help Change a Child’s Life

Every child deserves a safe, stable, and loving home. By volunteering with CASA of the Coastal Bend, you can become a Court Appointed Special Advocate and help ensure that children in foster care have a dedicated voice speaking up for their best interests. CASA volunteers are trained community members who work closely with children, families, educators, and the court system to help guide important decisions that impact a child's future. Learn how you can make a lasting difference in a child's life and take the first step toward becoming a volunteer by visiting https://coastalbendcasa.org/. Join the mission and help create brighter futures for children in our community.