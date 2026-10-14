Trunk or Treat Fun at the Athletic Club Presented by Herrman & Herrman

Families in the Coastal Bend can get into the Halloween spirit at Trunk or Treat, presented by Herrman & Herrman at the Corpus Christi Athletic Club.

The family-friendly event brings the community together for an evening of Halloween fun, with opportunities for kids to show off their costumes, collect candy and enjoy activities throughout the event.

Guests can look forward to candy, a bounce house, an obstacle course, food and more, making it a fun way for families to celebrate the season together.

Event Details