Track Your Water Usage Daily with the Corpus Christi Water Usage Portal

Keeping track of how much water you use can be an easy way to better understand your household’s habits and find opportunities to conserve.

The City of Corpus Christi’s Water Usage Portal gives residents a convenient way to monitor their water consumption. The online tool allows users to view their daily usage, compare consumption over time and keep an eye out for unusual changes that could point to a potential leak.

With Corpus Christi continuing to focus on responsible water use, checking your usage regularly can help you make small changes that add up over time. Whether you’re looking to conserve water or simply want a better understanding of your household’s consumption, the portal puts that information right at your fingertips.

Visit the City of Corpus Christi’s Water Usage Portal to start tracking your water use and learn more about how you can conserve at home.

