Tooth Talk Tuesdays with Dr. Sophi at Padre Island Family Dentistry

Dr. Sophi Nabavi, DMD, brings nearly 30 years of experience to Padre Island Family Dentistry, with over 1,200 successful dental implants placed and a continued commitment to advanced dental care. Since earning her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Temple University in 1996, she has expanded her expertise through ongoing education, helping patients receive high-quality, modern treatment they can trust.

Through her Tooth Talk Tuesdays series, Dr. Nabavi extends that care beyond the office by sharing expert dental advice, preventative care tips, and answers to common oral health questions. Each segment is designed to make dental care more approachable and easier to understand, giving patients the knowledge they need to maintain a healthy, confident smile.

Dr. Nabavi believes dentistry should be personal and accessible. She takes the time to listen to each patient and create customized treatment plans that align with their needs, goals, and budget. Her focus on education and communication is what drives both her practice and her passion for helping others.

In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Nabavi has been a dedicated educator, serving as a university professor overseas and in the United States since 2002. Outside of the office, she enjoys swimming and spending time with her family.

Watch the Video:

https://youtu.be/4CUWM3Onnrw?si=lR7gyYJ1yYb0NZBA

Contact Info:

Padre Island Family Dentistry

14254 S Padre Island Dr #211, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Phone: (361) 589-4090

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

