The 4th Annual NAMI GCC Celebrity Jeopardy Returns to Support Mental Health Awareness

Get ready for an evening of entertainment, friendly competition, and community impact as the 4th Annual NAMI GCC Celebrity Jeopardy returns to the Coastal Bend.

Hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast Center (NAMI GCC), this annual event brings together local celebrities, business leaders, and community advocates who will test their knowledge in a Jeopardy-style competition while raising awareness for mental health initiatives.

During their Coastal Living appearance, representatives from NAMI GCC share details about this year's event, including what attendees can expect, how the competition helps support local mental health programs, and why community involvement is so important in reducing stigma surrounding mental illness.

