Celebrate a decade of giving at the 10th Annual Turkey for Troops with Mike Shaw Toyota! This community tradition honors military members and veterans while bringing people together to support those who serve. Discover how this annual event is making a difference and spreading holiday cheer. Learn more at Mikeshawtoyota.com
The 10th Annual Turkey for Troops Returns with Mike Shaw Toyota to Give Back to Those Who Serve
Join Mike Shaw Toyota for a special 10th anniversary celebration honoring local military members and veterans while spreading holiday cheer through the spirit of giving.