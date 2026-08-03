Support Local Arts at the Second Annual Rockport Mural Fest

The Second Annual Rockport Mural Fest returns August 3–8, inviting residents and visitors to experience the power of public art throughout the Rockport Cultural Arts District. During this week-long celebration, nationally recognized muralists will transform walls across downtown into vibrant, large-scale works of art while visitors watch the creative process unfold in real time.

Hosted by the Rockport Cultural Arts District in partnership with Cre8ive Culture, the festival celebrates creativity, community, and the continued growth of Rockport as one of Texas' premier arts destinations. Each mural is uniquely designed to reflect the character, history, and coastal culture that make Rockport special.

Throughout the week, guests can meet the artists, stroll the walkable downtown district, and enjoy Rockport's locally owned restaurants, boutiques, galleries, and museums while discovering new public artwork at every turn. The murals become permanent additions to the city, creating year-round attractions for residents and visitors alike.

Whether you're an art enthusiast, photographer, or simply looking for a unique coastal experience, Rockport Mural Fest offers an opportunity to see creativity come to life while supporting local artists and businesses.

Event Information