Summer Eye Care Tips: Protect Your Vision with Expert Advice from Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica

Summer Eye Care Tips: Protect Your Vision with Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica

Summer in the Coastal Bend means longer days, more time outdoors, and plenty of sunshine. While many people remember to protect their skin with sunscreen, eye protection is just as important. Fortunately, a few simple habits can help keep your eyes healthy all season long.

The experienced team at Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica provides comprehensive eye exams, contact lens fittings, and personalized vision care for patients throughout the Coastal Bend. Whether you need a routine exam or have concerns about your eye health, their doctors are committed to helping you see your best.

Visit Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica

Address:

5488 S. Padre Island Drive, Suite 2042

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Phone:

(361) 994-0310