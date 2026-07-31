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Summer Eye Care Tips: Protect Your Vision with Expert Advice from Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica

Learn how to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, choose the right sunglasses, and maintain healthy vision throughout the Texas summer with expert guidance at Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica
Protect your vision this summer with expert eye care tips from Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica. Learn how UV rays affect your eyes, why quality sunglasses matter, and simple ways to keep your eyes healthy all season long.
Summer Eye Care Tips with Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica
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Summer Eye Care Tips: Protect Your Vision with Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica

Summer in the Coastal Bend means longer days, more time outdoors, and plenty of sunshine. While many people remember to protect their skin with sunscreen, eye protection is just as important. Fortunately, a few simple habits can help keep your eyes healthy all season long.

The experienced team at Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica provides comprehensive eye exams, contact lens fittings, and personalized vision care for patients throughout the Coastal Bend. Whether you need a routine exam or have concerns about your eye health, their doctors are committed to helping you see your best.

Visit Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica

Address:
5488 S. Padre Island Drive, Suite 2042
Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Phone:
(361) 994-0310