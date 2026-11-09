School of Science & Technology invites all 5th graders to participate in a free Math Competition on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. at SST College Prep High School in Corpus Christi. Students can test their math skills and compete for prizes. Registration is free, but students must register by November 3. Visit SSTSCHOOLS.ORG for details.
SST Invites All 5th Graders to Compete in Math Competition and Win Prizes
Students are invited to test their math skills at this free public competition on November 14 at SST College Prep High School in Corpus Christi.