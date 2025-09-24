Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityCoastal Living

Actions

Spells and Sweets: A Wicked Journey — Join STVT for a Magical Night of Fun, Tricks & Treats!

Celebrate Halloween with South Texas Vocational Technical Institute! Enjoy family-friendly fun, spooky sweets, and local vendors at this wickedly delightful community event.
Spells and Sweets: A Wicked Journey - Sponsored by South Texas Vocational Technical Institute
Posted

Bring the family for a night of Halloween fun with STVT! Discover local vendors, trick-or-treating, magical entertainment, and sweet surprises at Spells and Sweets: A Wicked Journey. Sponsored by South Texas Vocational Technical Institute.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.