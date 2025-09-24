Bring the family for a night of Halloween fun with STVT! Discover local vendors, trick-or-treating, magical entertainment, and sweet surprises at Spells and Sweets: A Wicked Journey. Sponsored by South Texas Vocational Technical Institute.
Spells and Sweets: A Wicked Journey — Join STVT for a Magical Night of Fun, Tricks & Treats!
