South Texas Brain & Spine Explains Neurocysticercosis: How Parasites Can Affect the Brain

Dr. Alexander of South Texas Brain & Spine discusses neurocysticercosis, a parasitic infection that can affect the brain and cause serious neurological complications.

The condition can lead to seizures, weakness and other neurological symptoms. Although uncommon in the United States, cases can occur, making awareness and early diagnosis important.

Dr. Alexander also highlights the importance of seeking medical attention for symptoms such as seizures, sudden weakness or unexplained neurological changes. Prompt evaluation can help identify potentially serious conditions and determine the appropriate treatment.

Through this educational segment, South Texas Brain & Spine encourages viewers to stay informed about brain health and recognize warning signs that may require medical care.

This Coastal Living segment was paid for by South Texas Brain & Spine.