Puppy Food Bank Pledge Month: Donations Matched Up to $80,000

The Puppy Food Bank is kicking off Pledge Month with an opportunity to make an even bigger impact for local pets and families in need.

Throughout the campaign, donations will be matched up to $80,000, helping provide food and resources to pets whose families may be struggling to keep them fed.

For many families, the cost of pet food can become an added challenge when household expenses continue to rise. The Puppy Food Bank works to help bridge that gap by providing pet food to families and organizations throughout the Coastal Bend.

During Pledge Month, every donation can go further thanks to the matching funds. Whether you are a longtime supporter or looking for a way to get involved for the first time, your contribution can help keep pets fed and with the families who love them.

To learn more about Pledge Month, the donation match, and how you can support the Puppy Food Bank, visit the organization’s website or social media pages.

