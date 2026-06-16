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Meet Your Neighborhood Smile Pro - Dr. Thompson with Smiles On The Bay

Learn about Dr. Thompson’s journey into dentistry, his passion for serving the Coastal Bend, and the patient-centered philosophy that drives Smiles On The Bay.
Learn about comprehensive family dentistry, cosmetic dental services, and the compassionate care that makes Smiles On The Bay a trusted choice for patients seeking healthy, confident smiles.
Meet Your Neighborhood Smile Pro - Dr. Thompson with Smiles On The Bay in Flour Bluff
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Located on South Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi, Smiles On The Bay is dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality dental care for patients of all ages. Led by Dr. Thompson, the practice offers a full range of services, including preventive dentistry, cosmetic treatments, restorative procedures, dental implants, and family dental care. With a focus on patient comfort and personalized treatment plans, Smiles On The Bay strives to help every patient achieve a healthy, confident smile in a welcoming environment.

Location: 9301 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Phone: (361) 937-5555
Website: smilesonthebay.com