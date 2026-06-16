Meet Your Neighborhood Smile Pro - Dr. Thompson with Smiles On The Bay

Located on South Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi, Smiles On The Bay is dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality dental care for patients of all ages. Led by Dr. Thompson, the practice offers a full range of services, including preventive dentistry, cosmetic treatments, restorative procedures, dental implants, and family dental care. With a focus on patient comfort and personalized treatment plans, Smiles On The Bay strives to help every patient achieve a healthy, confident smile in a welcoming environment.

Location: 9301 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Phone: (361) 937-5555

Website: smilesonthebay.com

