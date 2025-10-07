Say hello to Sally, our featured Pet of The Week! This lovable dog is full of energy and affection. Visit Corpus Christi Animal Care Services to meet her and learn about the Dogs Day Out program. Sponsored by Animal Medical Corpus Christi.
Meet Sally! CCACS’s Pet of The Week – Sponsored by Animal Medical Corpus Christi
Sally is a sweet, playful pup ready for her forever home! Learn more about how you can meet her and join the Dogs Day Out program at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.