Mazda Corpus Christi | State-of-the-Art Service & Store-to-Door Convenience

Get expert vehicle care at Mazda Corpus Christi located at 2614 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Enjoy certified Mazda service, genuine parts, and advanced diagnostics — all backed by a team focused on quality and reliability. Plus, take advantage of Store-to-Door pickup and delivery for ultimate convenience.

📍 2614 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

📞 (361) 445-3350

🕒 Hours:

Mon–Fri 8:30AM–8PM | Sat 8:30AM–7PM | Sun Closed

🚗 Store-to-Door service

🛠️ Certified Mazda technicians

Learn more at https://www.mazdacorpuschristi.com/