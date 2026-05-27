Mazda Corpus Christi | State-of-the-Art Service & Store-to-Door Convenience

Get expert vehicle care at Mazda Corpus Christi located at 2614 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, Texas.
Enjoy certified Mazda service, genuine parts, and advanced diagnostics — all backed by a team focused on quality and reliability. Plus, take advantage of Store-to-Door pickup and delivery for ultimate convenience.
📍 2614 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78415
📞 (361) 445-3350
🕒 Hours:
Mon–Fri 8:30AM–8PM | Sat 8:30AM–7PM | Sun Closed
🚗 Store-to-Door service
🛠️ Certified Mazda technicians
Learn more at https://www.mazdacorpuschristi.com/