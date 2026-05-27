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Mazda Corpus Christi | State-of-the-Art Service & Store-to-Door Convenience

Experience certified Mazda service with advanced diagnostics, expert technicians, and convenient Store-to-Door pickup and delivery designed around your schedule in Corpus Christi.
Experience state-of-the-art vehicle care at Mazda Corpus Christi with certified service experts and convenient Store-to-Door pickup and delivery options built around your busy schedule.
Visit Mazda Corpus Christi for state-of-the-art service and convenient Store-to-Door pickup
Posted

Get expert vehicle care at Mazda Corpus Christi located at 2614 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Enjoy certified Mazda service, genuine parts, and advanced diagnostics — all backed by a team focused on quality and reliability. Plus, take advantage of Store-to-Door pickup and delivery for ultimate convenience.

📍 2614 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78415
📞 (361) 445-3350

🕒 Hours:
Mon–Fri 8:30AM–8PM | Sat 8:30AM–7PM | Sun Closed

🚗 Store-to-Door service
🛠️ Certified Mazda technicians

Learn more at https://www.mazdacorpuschristi.com/