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KidStrong Corpus Christi Helps Kids Build Confidence, Strength & Leadership Through Fun Training

Through a science-based curriculum, KidStrong Corpus Christi helps children build confidence, resilience, and leadership skills through movement, learning, and structured fun.
Discover KidStrong Corpus Christi, a science-based kids program focused on building confidence, strength, and leadership through movement, mindset, and fun.
KidStrong Corpus Christi Helps Kids Build Confidence, Strength & Leadership Through Fun Training Programs
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KidStrong Corpus Christi helps kids build confidence, strength, leadership skills, and resilience through science-based classes that combine movement, learning, and teamwork. Learn more about enrollment and programs at KidStrong Corpus Christi