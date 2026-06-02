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JD’s Interstate Batteries Shares How Summer Heat Can Impact Your Vehicle’s Battery

Extreme South Texas temperatures can shorten battery life and increase the risk of unexpected breakdowns. JD’s Interstate Batteries shares expert advice to help drivers stay prepared.
Don't let summer heat leave you stranded. JD’s Interstate Batteries explains how high temperatures affect battery life and shares simple tips to keep your vehicle running strong.
Stay Powered This Summer with Tips from JD’s Interstate Batteries
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While many people associate battery problems with cold weather, extreme summer heat can be equally damaging.

On this segment of Coastal Living, the experts from JD’s Interstate Batteries discuss how high temperatures can accelerate battery wear, reduce performance, and increase the likelihood of unexpected battery failure.

Whether you're planning a summer road trip or simply commuting around town, JD’s Interstate Batteries is committed to helping drivers stay safe and powered up with reliable battery solutions and expert service.

Business Information

Interstate All Battery Center of Corpus Christi
4903 Ambassador Row
Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Phone: (361) 854-5000

Store Hours:

  • Monday – Friday: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

  • Saturday: 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM

  • Sunday: Closed

For batteries, battery testing, and expert advice, visit Interstate All Battery Center of Corpus Christi and let their knowledgeable team help keep your vehicle ready for the road ahead.