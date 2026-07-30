Interview with John Badalamenti Co Founder & CEO of Safe Estate

I’ve lived in this business for a while, 30 years fighting the Wall Street battle! Born and raised in beautiful Michigan with a close family that I love and cherish. We spend a great deal of time together travelling and love visiting our family cottage in up north Michigan. One of my truly favorite spots is mystical Mackinaw Island. Being an avid animal lover and protector, I soon will provide a sanctuary for animals that need love and a safe home. This will be in memory of my “ex-partner” and beloved friend Bambi, whom I rescued and went everywhere with me in my travels. In my business mode, I work in many states but primarily the Michigan and Ohio areas fighting for my students and clients from the stock market insanity.

“Emotions run the market” and I have learned from all those emotions from all my students through the years!

Learn More: https://www.safeestate.net/

CONTACT DETAILS

John Badalamenti

https://www.safeestate.net/

john@safeestate.net

(248) 495-3852

