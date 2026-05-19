If You Give A Child A Book Event Brings Literacy Celebration to Gloria Hicks Elementary

The “If You Give A Child A Book” event at Gloria Hicks Elementary School, presented by The Heil Law Firm, is a community-focused initiative dedicated to promoting literacy and a lifelong love of reading. Students are encouraged to explore new stories, ideas, and perspectives through access to engaging books.

This event helps create an exciting learning environment where reading is celebrated and supported beyond the classroom. By putting books directly into students’ hands, it reinforces the importance of education and imagination in shaping young minds.

Through this partnership, The Heil Law Firm continues its commitment to giving back to the community and investing in the next generation of readers, learners, and leaders.

For more information visit: https://heillawfirm.com/

