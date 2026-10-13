How Summer Heat Affects Your Home's Foundation | Du West Services

Summer heat can do more than make you uncomfortable. High temperatures, dry conditions and changing soil moisture can also affect your home's foundation. When the soil beneath a home expands or contracts, it can lead to foundation movement, cracks and other structural concerns.

Du West Services helps homeowners understand potential foundation issues and take steps to protect their homes. If you've noticed cracks in your walls, uneven floors or doors and windows that suddenly stick, these could be signs of foundation movement worth having evaluated.

As temperatures rise across South Texas, staying aware of changes around your home can help you catch potential problems early.

Contact Du West Services to learn more about foundation concerns and how to protect your home from the effects of summer heat.