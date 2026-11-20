Sponsored by Mike Shaw Toyota, Flags of Valor brings 14 acres of American flags to Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in a moving tribute to the men and women who have served our country. Community members are invited to sponsor a flag for $50 and take part in honoring our nation's heroes through this powerful display of patriotism, remembrance, and gratitude.
Flags of Valor: 14 Acres of American Flags Honor Our Nation's Heroes
Sponsored by Mike Shaw Toyota, Flags of Valor at Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds offers tribute to America's military members and veterans.