Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityCoastal Living

Actions

Engine Breakdown Demonstration with Automotive Instructor Julia Barsan – Sponsored by STVT

Learn how precision matters under the hood as Julia Barsan demonstrates an engine breakdown and highlights the importance of proper maintenance.
Engine Breakdown Demonstration with Automotive Instructor Julia Barsan - Sponsored by STVT
Posted

STVT’s Julia Barsan demonstrates an engine breakdown, showing why precision is key in today’s vehicles and how the right knowledge keeps engines running smoothly. Sponsored by South Texas Vocational Technical Institute

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.