Dr. Thomson Discusses Curodont Peptide Therapy and New Patient Special

Smiles on the Bay Highlights Innovative Dental Treatment and $90 New Patient Special

Keeping your smile healthy is easier when you know about the latest dental treatment options. Dr. Thomson of Smiles on the Bay discusses Curodont peptide therapy, an innovative treatment designed to help repair early enamel damage and address certain early stages of tooth decay without traditional drilling.

Dr. Thomson also shares details about a new $90 new-patient special at Smiles on the Bay, offering prospective patients an opportunity to take the first step toward caring for their dental health.

To learn more about Curodont peptide therapy, the $90 new-patient special, or available dental services, contact Smiles on the Bay directly for details and appointment information.

Smiles On The Bay

Address: 9301 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

New Patients: (361) 400-0169

Current Patients: (361) 937-5555

Office Hours:

Monday | 8:00am – 5:00pm

Tuesday | 8:00am – 5:00pm

Wednesday | 8:00am – 5:00pm

Thursday | 8:00am – 5:00pm

Friday | 8:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday | Closed

Sunday | Closed