Dr. Thomson Discusses Curodont Peptide Therapy and New Patient Special

Smiles on the Bay Highlights Innovative Dental Treatment and $90 New Patient Special
Keeping your smile healthy is easier when you know about the latest dental treatment options. Dr. Thomson of Smiles on the Bay discusses Curodont peptide therapy, an innovative treatment designed to help repair early enamel damage and address certain early stages of tooth decay without traditional drilling.
Dr. Thomson also shares details about a new $90 new-patient special at Smiles on the Bay, offering prospective patients an opportunity to take the first step toward caring for their dental health.
To learn more about Curodont peptide therapy, the $90 new-patient special, or available dental services, contact Smiles on the Bay directly for details and appointment information.
Smiles On The Bay
Address: 9301 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
New Patients: (361) 400-0169
Current Patients: (361) 937-5555
Office Hours:
Monday | 8:00am – 5:00pm
Tuesday | 8:00am – 5:00pm
Wednesday | 8:00am – 5:00pm
Thursday | 8:00am – 5:00pm
Friday | 8:00am – 5:00pm
Saturday | Closed
Sunday | Closed