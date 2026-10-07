Dr. Sarah Vanderah Shares Her Patient-Centered Approach to Dental Care at Smiles on the Bay

Smiles on the Bay: A Patient-Centered Approach to Dental Care

For Dr. Sarah Vanderah of Smiles on the Bay, dentistry is about more than treating teeth. It’s about building trust, educating patients and creating a comfortable experience for the entire family.

Dr. Sarah earned her Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before earning her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine. She then served in the United States Navy, gaining valuable clinical experience while caring for service members.

Today, Dr. Sarah provides comprehensive family dentistry to patients of all ages. Her approach focuses on gentle, educational and personalized care, helping patients better understand their oral health and feel confident about their treatment.

At Smiles on the Bay, Dr. Sarah and her team strive to provide friendly, high-quality care in a welcoming environment. Outside of the office, she enjoys exploring Corpus Christi with her husband and their dog, golfing and spending time at the beach.

Learn more about Dr. Sarah Vanderah and her approach to patient-centered care at Smiles on the Bay.

