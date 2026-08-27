Celebrating 40 Years of Trusted Eye Care with Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica

For 40 years, Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica have been dedicated to providing trusted eye care to the Coastal Bend community. What began in 1986 has grown into a practice focused on helping patients protect their vision through quality care, advanced technology and a commitment to their individual needs.

As they celebrate this special 40-year milestone, Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica are also looking toward the future. Their continued investment in their practice and dedication to the community reflects a legacy built on decades of care and the relationships they have formed with patients throughout the Coastal Bend.

Business Information:

Drs. McIntyre, Garza, Avila & Jurica

Serving the Coastal Bend for 40 years

Located at 5488 S Padre Island Dr Ste 2042, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 on the Second Level of the La Palmera Mall