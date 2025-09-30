Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Celebrate the 50th Annual Rockport-Fulton SeaFair – Four Days of Family Fun, Food, Music & More!

Join us for the 50th Annual Rockport-Fulton SeaFair! Enjoy live entertainment, a grand parade, delicious seafood, a carnival, crab races, boat shows, and more along the beautiful coast.
50th Annual Rockport-Fulton SeaFair - Sponsored by the City of Rockport
