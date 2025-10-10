Celebrate local heroes at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science & History! Enjoy activities, exhibits, and family fun while honoring those who make a positive impact in our community. Paid for by Corpus Christi Museum of Science & History.
Celebrate Community Hero Day at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science & History!
Join us as we honor everyday heroes who make a difference in our community. Enjoy family-friendly fun, hands-on exhibits, and inspiring stories celebrating those who serve.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.