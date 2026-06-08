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Allison Flooring America Gives Back by Donating Surplus Flooring Materials to Local Community Projects

See how Allison Flooring America is turning excess flooring materials into opportunities to support local organizations, families, and community improvement projects.
See how Allison Flooring America is turning excess flooring materials into opportunities to support local organizations, families, and community improvement projects.
Allison Flooring America Gives Back by Donating Surplus Flooring Materials to Local Community Projects
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In this Coastal Living feature, Sandy shares how the company is committed to supporting the community that has supported them for years. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the warehouse and learn how surplus flooring materials are being transformed into valuable resources for local projects.

Visit Allison Flooring America at 4400 S Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi or call (361) 288-4224 to learn more about their products, services, and community initiatives. The showroom is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is closed on weekends.

Visit: https://www.allison-flooring.com/