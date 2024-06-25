Chicago woman goes missing during yoga retreat in the Bahamas

Search efforts are underway for a Chicago woman who went missing during a yoga retreat in the Bahamas.

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen on June 19 at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island.

Two days later, on June 21, the Royal Bahamas Police Force issued a missing person poster, alerting the public of her disappearance.

"We are deeply concerned for Taylor's safety and well-being. We love Taylor and want her home,” said her mother Colette Seymore, in a press release.

Casey is described in a press release as a light-skinned Black woman, about 145 pounds, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She often wears a durag.

Casey has been practicing yoga for 15 years and looked forward to the yoga retreat to deepen her practice. She was excited to return home to Chicago with new learnings.

“I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return,” said Seymore. “Taylor would never disappear like this.”

Casey’s mother is traveling to the Bahamas to coordinate with authorities.

Her family asks that anyone with information on Casey’s whereabouts please come forward. They can contact the Royal Bahamas Police Force Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

The U.S. currently has a Level 2 travel advisory (out of four) in place for the Bahamas, suggesting that travelers exercise increased caution in the country due to crime.