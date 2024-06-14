'Good days and bad days': Princess Kate opens up about cancer journey, making public appearances

Kate, Princess of Wales, will make her first public appearance since announcing in March that she is being treated for cancer.

In a post on social media, Kate said she would be in attendance for King Charles III's birthday parade on Saturday alongside her family.

Speaking about her cancer battle and going through chemotherapy, Kate said she is making "good progress."

"As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," she said.

Europe Princess Kate reveals she is being treated for cancer Scripps News Staff

Kate added that her treatment will continue over the next few months, but she plans to make more public appearances over the summer despite knowing she is "not out of the woods yet."

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal," Kate said.

Doctors reportedly detected Kate's cancer after she underwent abdominal surgery in January. After she stayed out of the public eye for a couple of months, the public grew concerned about her health.

In March, she revealed she was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer, noting her silence was due to the shock of the diagnosis, as well as needing time to process the situation with her family.

Kate has three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, with her husband Prince William.