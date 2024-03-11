Why Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo and Ana DuVernay wore red pins to the Oscars

If you watched the 2024 Academy Awards presentation and the red-carpet celebrity arrivals, you may have noticed people wearing a distinct red pin on their designer outfits. This red pin, which features the outline of a hand around a black heart, is a visual sign of support for the Artists4CeaseFire initiative, which was created by a group of actors, filmmakers and musicians.

Artists4CeaseFire’s objective is to bring attention to the conflict between Gaza and Israel. The organization sent a letter to President Joe Biden in October pleading for him and Congress to “call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ramy Youssef of “Poor Things” shared the mission behind the red pin statement piece.

“We have so many artists here tonight wearing it,” Youssef explained. “We’re all calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for the safety of everyone involved.”

More than 400 artists signed onto the Artists4Ceasefire cause, including 2024 Oscar nominees Billie Eilish and Mark Ruffalo, America Ferrera, director Ava DuVernay, Richard Gere, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Stewart and more.

Ruffalo posted his reasons for joining the Artists4Ceasefire movement on his personal Instagram account back in early October 2024.

“Concerning the tragic events unfolding in Israel and Gaza, I am grief-stricken for the unspeakable suffering and loss of life and loved ones,” Ruffalo wrote. “This horrific violence must end […] The sanctity of our common humanity will hopefully serve to heal the unimaginable wounds of division.”

Musicians attending the Grammy Awards in February also wore the Artists4Ceasefire red pins. At that event, singer Phoebe Bridgers of Boygenius, who won four Grammys that night, wore the red pin prominently on her white suit.

While some people question the mix of politics and entertainment, this year’s Oscars and Grammys are certainly not the first time celebrities have recently united to raise awareness of political and social issues: In 2023, artists wore blue ribbons at the Academy Awards to to support refugees. And in 2018, Academy Award best actress winner Frances McDormand spoke out directly about women’s equity in Hollywood during the height of the #metoo movement.

