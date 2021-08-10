The Lice Angels offers organic, all-natural head lice treatments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As children return back to school, along with them comes the possibility of head lice. In Corpus Christi, The Lice Angels provides consultations and treatments for lice.

“I started five years ago when my kids got lice and there were no clinics here in South Texas, the closest one was in San Antonio. I created a formula that’s organic and all-natural, because I realized that over-the-counter products are very harsh and toxic, so I wanted something organic and all-natural,” said Miranda Davis, the owner of The Lice Angels.

Davis was a stay-at-home mom, and didn’t have any background to create a lice treatment, but she got to work.

“I went in my kitchen one day, and I just started mixing things together. It took me six months to come up with a formula that I knew was going to work,” she said.

Davis said the business gained popularity quickly. She started with mobile consultations, before moving into a small office, and now the business operates across the street from Driscoll Children’s Hospital. The business offers a local and inexpensive option for families.

“It is a $25 consultation fee, but that covers the entire family. So, if they suspect a child has lice, they can bring in the whole family and do a check for $25,” Davis said.

The Lice Angels offers discounts for Medicaid, military members, teachers, and siblings. Recently, the business and Driscoll announced a partnership.

“We also accept the Driscoll Health Plan. We partnered up with Driscoll, and anyone who gets Driscoll medicaid can get a doctor referral, and come see us for free,” Davis said.

Davis said the biggest symptom of head lice is a very itchy scalp, especially at night. She says head lice is more common than people realize.

“Just like your animal gets fleas, children get head lice, even parents end up getting it. It spreads to the family very fast, and we just want to normalize head lice, and let children know it’s nothing to be embarrassed about,” she said.

According to Davis, the summer is a busy time for the business, but the busiest time is approaching.

“During the summer, we stay really busy because, we found out, kids get lice in swimming pools. They go to camps, they have sleepovers, they’re playing sports, so we have a lot of kids over the summer. But, back to school is our busiest time of the year.”

The Lice Angels is not just a hit locally, it’s also very popular on TikTok. The Lice Angels page has more than two million followers and more than 30 million likes.

The Lice Angels has six locations in Texas, and one outside of the state. The locations are Corpus Christi, Beeville, San Antonio, Conroe, McAllen, Carrizo Springs, and Wolf Point, MT.

The Corpus Christi location is located at 3550 S Alameda St.