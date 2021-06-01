Bluntzer Fruit Stand continues providing produce despite shortage of fruits and vegetables

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "We buy a wide range of things of the different specialty oils the jellies a lot of sweet potatoes," says customer Jeremy Runnels.

The shelves at Bluntzer Fruit Stand in Robstown are filled with fruits and vegetables

“Cantaloupes are a big thing in my house my kids love them especially this time of year,” says Runnels.

Owner and manager Bryana Arguijo says the impact of the February freeze didn't end when the temperatures increased.

"It caused a lot of the season to be cut short,” says Arguijo.

Arguijo says it can take two months for new inventory of Texas grown summer fruits like, watermelons, avocados, peaches to arrive and prices have doubled.

Within a year the price of watermelon increased from $110 to $200.

Avocados increased from $30 to $54.

Peaches costs $40 while they used to costs $20.

"Now when it comes available on the market the price is very high it’s very expensive and there’s not a whole lot to go around," says Arguijo.

However, Bluntzer Fruit Stand is getting some help.

“Recently we have more help so what’s really been helping us is adding these extra pop up events around the Coastal Bend,” says Arguijo.

A pop up event like the BUS shop.

The last Saturday of every month, you can find them at BUS in downtown Corpus Christi from 12pm to 4pm or on Bluntzer street in Robstown.

